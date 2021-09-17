Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IDBI Bank Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, Infibeam Avenues Ltd and GFL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2021.

Yes Bank Ltd lost 9.90% to Rs 13.29 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 827.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 328.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd crashed 7.13% to Rs 39.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR tumbled 5.23% to Rs 148.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd pared 5.14% to Rs 42.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd slipped 5.06% to Rs 72.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12687 shares in the past one month.

