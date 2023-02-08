Sobha Q3 PAT slides 48% YoY to Rs 32 cr

The real estate company's consolidated net profit tumbled 47.9% to Rs 31.80 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 61 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Net sales stood at Rs 868.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, recording a growth of 39.5% from Rs 622.30 crore reported in the same period last year.

Profit before tax slumped 56.8% to Rs 35.10 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 81.20 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

Total expenses surged 51.71% year on year to Rs 862.9 crore in Q3 FY23. Land purchase cost soared to Rs 531.8 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 23.2 crore in Q3 FY22. Cost of raw materials and components consumed stood at Rs 97.4 crore (up 113.13 % YoY) and employee Benefits expense was at Rs 74.5 crore (up 19.97% YoY).

EBITDA dropped 33.3% to Rs 118.6 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 177.8 crore reported in Q3 FY22. EBITDA margin in the third quarter reduced to 13% as compared with 25% recorded in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's revenue from Real Estate business surged 64.54% YoY to Rs 677.4 crore while Contractual and Manufacturing segment revenue rose marginally to Rs 232.8 crore, during the period under review.

During the quarter, the company recorded highest ever quarterly sales volume of 1.48 million square feet, up 12% YoY. The firm also achieved highest sales value of Rs 1,425 crore and average price realization of Rs 9,653 per square feet in Q3 FY23.

For the past 6 quarters, the company consistently reported quarterly sales volume of over 1.3 million square feet.

The real estate firm said that the total collections improved by 32.9% YoY to Rs 1,407 crore with Real Estate contributing 82.2%.

Real Estate collections grew 38% YoY to Rs 1,157 crore and the Contracts & manufacturing collections was consistent at Rs 250 crore, up by 14.3% YoY.

Net operating cashflows for the quarter was at Rs 286 crore, recording a growth of 39% YoY. Net debt reduced to Rs 1,769 crore from Rs 1,889 crore in Q2 FY23. Net Debt to Equity reduced to 0.72 from 0.77 in Q2 FY23.

Jagadish Nangineni, managing director, Sobha, said, "Our geographical diversification has paid rich dividends this quarter, helping achieve our best ever real estate sales in volume, value and price realization. Upbeat consumer confidence, increased affordability & aspirations continue to drive demand in the residential real estate space.

He further added, Our momentum in project completion and customer handovers has picked up, delivering over one mn sft of space this quarter, the highest in recent times. With improved operational and financial performance in the past few quarters, investments in new opportunities, coupled with our disciplined growth mindset, we are well positioned to achieve consistent long-term growth."

Sobha is primarily focused on residential and contractual projects. Its residential projects include presidential apartments, villas, row houses, super luxury & luxury apartments, plotted developments and aspirational homes.

Shares of Sobha declined 0.66% to Rs 575.95 on the BSE.

