Adani Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd spiked 13.34% to Rs 2042.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd surged 7.90% to Rs 597. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd soared 7.69% to Rs 212.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18547 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd advanced 7.50% to Rs 9.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd gained 7.33% to Rs 20.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

