Kriti Industries (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Everest Industries Ltd and Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2023.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd surged 14.74% to Rs 89.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4287 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd soared 14.16% to Rs 202.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19234 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd spiked 13.50% to Rs 408.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 362 shares in the past one month.

Everest Industries Ltd exploded 11.23% to Rs 796.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1448 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd spurt 11.18% to Rs 294.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1190 shares in the past one month.

