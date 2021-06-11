Solar Ind bags orders worth Rs 365 cr from Coal India

Solar Industries India said that it has secured multiple orders from Coal India having contract value of approximately Rs 365 crore.

The orders are for supply of cartridge explosives and accessories over a period of two years.

The Solar group is one of the largest domestic manufacturer and supplier of bulk and cartridge explosives, detonators, detonating cords, and components. It has manufacturing facilities in 25 locations in India, and plants in Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, and Turkey.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 82.19% to Rs 91.02 crore on a 44.55% jump in net sales to Rs 791.39 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip was up 0.12% at Rs 1642 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)