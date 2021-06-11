TCS rises on expanding tieup with Virgin Atlantic

TCS rose 2.02% to Rs 3,281.10 after the IT major said that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic to help the latter embark on a new phase of recovery and growth.

The enhanced partnership builds on a 17-year relationship between the two organisations and will see TCS take exclusive responsibility for end-to-end operational management and digital transformation. This includes technology operations, where TCS will enable Virgin Atlantic to leverage the best of Microsoft Azure through a series of technology and business transformation initiatives.

In addition, TCS will build innovative digital solutions with Cloud First guiding principles to help Virgin improve technology resilience, agility, and performance in its purpose-led transformation.

The expanded engagement will utilise the contextual knowledge and expertise of an integrated team consisting of TCS and Virgin Atlantic's people to run and transform the airline's end-to-end technology operations. It will see over 70 of Virgin Atlantic's technology team transfer to TCS, bringing together diverse talent within one integrated team.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. The IT major reported a 6.3% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. Revenue grew 4% to Rs 43,705 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

