Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.76%, rises for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.1, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 335.26% in last one year as compared to a 58.38% gain in NIFTY and a 169.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.1, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 15794.6. The Sensex is at 52509.32, up 0.4%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has dropped around 0.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5265.2, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 991.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 681.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134.25, up 4.27% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 335.26% in last one year as compared to a 58.38% gain in NIFTY and a 169.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)