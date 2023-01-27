Battrixx receive AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 certification for its EV batteries

Battrixx, the EV battery manufacturing division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik, has announced that the company has received ARAI certification under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 for its batteries used for EVs.

The achievement of Phase 2 certification makes Battrixx among the first EV Battery Manufacturers to move towards complete compliance as per the new norms. This is well in advance of the deadline of 31 March 2023, set by the Government of India.

The company said that the battery packs were ready for AIS Amendment III phase 2 certification in November, having completed the internal testing for the requirements of this phase at its in-house testing facility.

As a result, due to its continuous efforts on R&D and testing, batteries have received the certification well ahead of the schedule. For the past year and a half, Battrixx has been focusing on R&D, automation, skill development in operations, supply chain, and testing, in order to maintain the company's leadership in this segment.

