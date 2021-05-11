Solara Active Pharma spurts after Shivanand Shankar Mankekar buys stake

Solara Active Pharma Sciences rose 3.10% to Rs 1,698.80 after Shivanand Shankar Mankekar bought 8.70 lakh equity shares or 2.42% stake at Rs 1,552.05 per share of the company via bulk deal on NSE on Monday (10 May 2021).

Pronomz Ventures sold 8.70 lakh equity shares of Solara Active Pharma at Rs 1,552.05 per share via bulk deal on NSE on Monday.

Professor Shivanand Shankar Manekar is an high net investor (HNI) and formerly a full-time professor at Mumbai's Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund bought 3,90,000 shares (1.09%), Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 1,94,000 shares (0.54%) and Classic Opportunities Fund ULIF 033 16 12 09 CLAOPPFND 107 bought 2,57,823 shares (0.72%) in Solara Active Pharma at Rs 1,552.05 per share on Monday (10 May 2021).

TPG Growth IV SF sold 13,36,495 shares (3.72%) at Rs 1,557.26 per share and Pronomz Ventures sold 1,99,588 shares (0.56%) at Rs 1,552.05 per share on Monday (10 May 2021).

As of 31 March 2021, Pronomz Ventures held 8.88% stake in Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 217.9% jump in net profit to Rs 56.61 crore on a 49.7% rise in net sales to Rs 444.21 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences offers a basket of diversified, high-value commercial APIs and contract manufacturing services in over 75 countries.

