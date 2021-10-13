RBI authorizes Karur Vysya Bank to collect Direct Taxes

The Reserve Bank of India has authorized Karur Vysya Bank to collect Direct Taxes on behalf of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Following the approval received, the bank has initiated the integration process with CBDT.

Once completed, customers of the Bank can remit their Direct Taxes through any branch, Net Banking and DLite Mobile app of the Bank

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)