Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 74.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 74.09% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.374.99 28 OPM %98.2797.39 -PBDT2.491.55 61 PBT2.471.55 59 NP4.772.74 74

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:39 IST

