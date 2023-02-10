Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 74.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 6.37 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 74.09% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.374.9998.2797.392.491.552.471.554.772.74

