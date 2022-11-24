HFCL receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

HFCL has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from Infomerics Valuation and Rating as under:Long term fund based bank facilities - Term loans
Rs 131.47 cr
IVR A/ Stable
Long term fund based bank facilities - Cash credits
Rs 355 cr
IVR A/ Stable
Short term non fund based bank facilities LC/ BGs
Rs 1826.15 cr
IVR A1Total
Rs 2312.62 cr
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU