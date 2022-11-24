HFCL receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

HFCL has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from Infomerics Valuation and Rating as under:

Long term fund based bank facilities - Term loans

Rs 131.47 cr

IVR A/ Stable

Long term fund based bank facilities - Cash credits

Rs 355 cr

IVR A/ Stable

Short term non fund based bank facilities LC/ BGs

Rs 1826.15 cr

IVR A1

Total

Rs 2312.62 cr

