Axis Bank to acquire 10% stake in 9MMTPA refinery JV of IOCL and CPCL

The target entity is a 9 MMTPA refinery at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu in which IOCL and CPCL shall together hold 50% equity stake (25% each) and balance would be held by other JV partners.
Post investment, Axis Bank will hold 10% shareholding in the target entity through acquisition of 5,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU