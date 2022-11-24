TVS Motor launches its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore

TVS Motor Company today inaugurated its first state-of-the-art TVS Experience Centre in Singapore.

This launch is in line with the company's global expansion plans. The new TVS Experience Centre will offer a range of TVS Motor's premium motorcycles including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310 for racing enthusiasts, and the TVS Apache RTR range for the performance seekers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)