JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Larsen & Toubro wins order from Greenko group
Business Standard

TVS Motor launches its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore

Capital Market 

TVS Motor Company today inaugurated its first state-of-the-art TVS Experience Centre in Singapore.

This launch is in line with the company's global expansion plans. The new TVS Experience Centre will offer a range of TVS Motor's premium motorcycles including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310 for racing enthusiasts, and the TVS Apache RTR range for the performance seekers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU