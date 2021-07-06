Vakrangee partners with EDUSAKSHAM to offer e-learning courses

Vakrangee (VL) announced alliance with EDUSAKSHAM an EdTech startup by IIT Alumni, to offer Online Tuition/Live classes by expert teachers, e-Learning courses, practice and Assessment based modules to the customers under highly emerging sector of online education domain.

Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras exclusively offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, Assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and logistics.

With 70% of its Nextgen outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will enable e-learning service to students who can easily avail advanced tailor-made e-Learning solution offering through our Kendra. The online education facility shall be made available to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved/underserved parts of the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)