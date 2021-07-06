Board of NIIT approves change in registered office

On 05 July 2021The Board of NIIT by way of circular resolution on 05 July 2021 (i.e. today), approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from the National Capital Territory of Delhi {8, Balaji Estate, First Floor, Guru Ravi das Marg, Kalkaji, New Delhi 110 019} to the State of Haryana {Plot no. 85, Sector 32, Institutional, Gurugram - 122 001, Haryana} and consequential alteration of the registered office clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company and approval of Central Government (power delegated to the Regional Director) and/ or any other appropriate authority(ies) as may be necessary.
