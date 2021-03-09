Financials shares surge

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 96.61 points or 1.26% at 7750.89 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 7.64%), Centrum Capital Ltd (up 5.86%),Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (up 5.75%),IFCI Ltd (up 5.56%),Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd (up 5.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Central Bank of India (up 4.85%), SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 4.11%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 3.66%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.84%), and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.75%).

On the other hand, Bank of India (down 1.84%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (down 1.8%), and CSB Bank Ltd (down 1.44%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 344.74 or 0.68% at 50785.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.7 points or 0.79% at 15073.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.11 points or 0.51% at 21174.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.27 points or 0.62% at 6999.4.

On BSE,1516 shares were trading in green, 601 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)