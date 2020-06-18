Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 513.00 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 59.50% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 513.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 67.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 2067.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2583.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales513.00454.20 13 2067.122583.12 -20 OPM %7.085.57 -5.463.86 - PBDT38.3927.18 41 102.3098.01 4 PBT29.8319.49 53 70.1565.95 6 NP29.5418.52 60 67.4862.99 7
