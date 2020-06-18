Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 59.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 513.00 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 59.50% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 513.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 67.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 62.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 2067.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2583.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

513.00454.202067.122583.127.085.575.463.8638.3927.18102.3098.0129.8319.4970.1565.9529.5418.5267.4862.99

