Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 22.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 22.25% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 74.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.76% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 303.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

