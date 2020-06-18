Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 22.25% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit rises 96.04% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 74.68 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 22.25% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 74.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.76% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 303.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales74.6875.52 -1 303.93289.01 5 OPM %11.4613.97 -12.3114.18 - PBDT5.568.14 -32 25.6330.17 -15 PBT3.866.48 -40 18.6623.91 -22 NP3.744.81 -22 14.6317.79 -18

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 14:47 IST

