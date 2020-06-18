Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 0.86% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.37% to Rs 184.76 croreNet profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 0.86% to Rs 74.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.37% to Rs 184.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 250.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 190.11% to Rs 317.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 120.68% to Rs 833.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales184.76250.92 -26 833.79377.83 121 OPM %41.8648.63 -46.1945.40 - PBDT96.43120.68 -20 428.37169.36 153 PBT89.38114.73 -22 404.51157.87 156 NP74.1874.82 -1 317.00109.27 190
