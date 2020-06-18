Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 0.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.37% to Rs 184.76 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 0.86% to Rs 74.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.37% to Rs 184.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 250.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 190.11% to Rs 317.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 120.68% to Rs 833.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

184.76250.92833.79377.8341.8648.6346.1945.4096.43120.68428.37169.3689.38114.73404.51157.8774.1874.82317.00109.27

