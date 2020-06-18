Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation standalone net profit rises 73.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 513.00 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 73.01% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 513.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.75% to Rs 56.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 2067.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2583.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales513.00454.20 13 2067.122583.12 -20 OPM %7.085.58 -5.463.86 - PBDT37.1324.19 53 89.1285.40 4 PBT28.5716.49 73 56.9853.34 7 NP28.5316.49 73 56.9453.34 7
