Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation standalone net profit rises 73.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 513.00 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 73.01% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 513.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 454.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.75% to Rs 56.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.98% to Rs 2067.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2583.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

