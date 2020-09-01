Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit declines 36.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 325.97 crore

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial declined 36.93% to Rs 58.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 93.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 325.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 298.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.325.97298.1750.2976.2079.96144.6578.41142.7058.9393.44

