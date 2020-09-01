J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 61.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.91% to Rs 1004.85 croreNet profit of J K Cements declined 61.82% to Rs 52.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.91% to Rs 1004.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1393.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1004.851393.93 -28 OPM %21.1622.12 -PBDT166.20260.75 -36 PBT92.54196.49 -53 NP52.28136.93 -62
