J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 61.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.91% to Rs 1004.85 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 61.82% to Rs 52.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 136.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.91% to Rs 1004.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1393.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1004.851393.9321.1622.12166.20260.7592.54196.4952.28136.93

