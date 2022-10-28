Spandana Sphoorty rises as board to mull NCD issue

-
-
Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose 1.02% to Rs 599.50 after the company said that its board will consider and approve the issue and offer of non-convertible debentures on 1 November 2022.The company said that this issue will be done on a private placement basis.
As on 30 September 2022, the promoter and promoter group held 63.03% stake in the company.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.15 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 57.94 crore in Q2 FY22. Total income declined 21.7% YoY to Rs 310.15 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2022.
