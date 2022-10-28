Volumes spurt at Dhanuka Agritech Ltd counter

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd registered volume of 6291 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 534 shares

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 October 2022.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd registered volume of 6291 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 534 shares. The stock rose 5.59% to Rs.723.15. Volumes stood at 352 shares in the last session.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd recorded volume of 48.08 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.89% to Rs.16.77. Volumes stood at 5.62 lakh shares in the last session.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd registered volume of 2.97 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70430 shares. The stock slipped 5.18% to Rs.813.20. Volumes stood at 86077 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39075 shares. The stock increased 3.14% to Rs.402.00. Volumes stood at 49723 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd notched up volume of 96537 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24914 shares. The stock rose 6.28% to Rs.363.85. Volumes stood at 35504 shares in the last session.

