Speciality Restaurants spurts after turnaround Q3 numbers

Speciality Restaurants jumped 11.95% to Rs 141.95 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 11.20 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in Q3 December 2020.On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 56.64% to Rs 88.99 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 11.20 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 3.69 crore in Q3 December 2020.
Total expenses jumped 19.80% to Rs 75.63 crore with cost of materials consumed soaring 54.32% to Rs 26.79 crore during the period under review. Employees expense rose 37.36% YoY to Rs 14.23 crore in Q3 December 2021.
"Given the unprecedented circumstances on account of Covid 19 related developments, the results for the quarter and nine months ended are not comparable with that of the corresponding quarter and nine months ended of the previous period," the company said.
Speciality Restaurants is one of the largest fine-dining restaurant chains in India. Its brands, Mainland China, Asia Kitchen, Oh! Calcutta, Machaan, Sigree/Sigree Global Grill, Haka, Flame & Grill, Cafe Mezzuna and Hoppipola offer a variety of cuisines and dining formats. Sweet Bengal is the company's confectionary brand.
