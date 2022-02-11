Volumes soar at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 37.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8618 shares

Shilpa Medicare Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 February 2022.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 37.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8618 shares. The stock lost 15.40% to Rs.655.70. Volumes stood at 19112 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd registered volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 10.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12769 shares. The stock rose 4.46% to Rs.496.95. Volumes stood at 13002 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd saw volume of 40111 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9887 shares. The stock increased 8.84% to Rs.462.45. Volumes stood at 10216 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd notched up volume of 80.4 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.50% to Rs.127.10. Volumes stood at 99.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd registered volume of 85508 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24971 shares. The stock rose 1.24% to Rs.323.25. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

