Krsnaa Diagnostics to set up radiology unit for Indira Gandhi Hospital in New Delhi

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that the Office of the Medical Director, India Gandhi Hospital, Government of NCT of Delhi has awarded a Tender for establishment, operation and management of Radiology Unit (for providing MRI and CT Scan services) in the Department of Radiology in the premises of Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka, Sector- 9, New Delhi -110077.

As per the tender awarded, the company will set up One MRI 3T Machine and One CT Scan Machine 128 slice Scanner at the hospital.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)