Volumes soar at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 118.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6250 shares

TVS Motor Company Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 December 2022.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 118.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6250 shares. The stock lost 3.60% to Rs.3,316.75. Volumes stood at 13068 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd witnessed volume of 26.99 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 52.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51171 shares. The stock dropped 3.49% to Rs.1,012.75. Volumes stood at 30455 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd witnessed volume of 41871 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6721 shares. The stock increased 6.98% to Rs.721.95. Volumes stood at 4087 shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd saw volume of 50810 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11546 shares. The stock increased 3.14% to Rs.616.80. Volumes stood at 33204 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31636 shares. The stock rose 0.36% to Rs.436.55. Volumes stood at 18784 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)