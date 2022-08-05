EaseMyTrip signs sales agreement with SpiceJet for Thailand market

EaseMyTrip Thai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EaseMyTrip launched in 2021 in Thailand signs an exclusive General Sales Agreement with SpiceJet Airline to sell, promote and market passenger tickets and other services to passengers in Thailand effective 1st September, 2022. To have a strong foothold in the market, EaseMyTrip Thai will be extending operations of SpiceJet by opening an independent branded office and representing the airlines in Bangkok, Phuket and other locations in an attempt to cater to the larger travel markets.

This is the first time that EaseMyTrip Thai, is entering in such an arrangement for two years exclusively with SpiceJet as a strategic intervention which is an attempt for both the companies to expand in its services in Thai Market.

Under this arrangement, EaseMyTrip will be exclusively responsible for SpiceJet's ticket operations in the territory that will help Thai customers to avail the services of SpiceJet. Additionally, all the travel agents have to route their business through EaseMyTrip for buying tickets of SpiceJet from Thailand.

