SpiceJet resumes domestic flight operations on 25 May

SpiceJet has resumed its domestic passenger flight operations on May 25 after a two month\long lockdown\imposed hiatus.

SpiceJets first flight took\off from Ahmedabad to Delhi at 6.05 am and arrived in the Capital at 7.10 am. Soon after, flights on other sectors took\off in a seamless manner.

Some of the sectors that SpiceJet will be operating on the first day include Delhi\Bengaluru, Delhi\Pune, Delhi\Chennai, Delhi\Mumbai, Delhi\Guwahati, Ahmedabad\Delhi, DelhiC Patna, MumbaiCBengaluru, ChennaiCBengaluru, VaranasiCJaipur, BengaluruCPune, DelhiC Srinagar, UdaipurCAhmedabad, JammuCSrinagar, ChennaiCMadurai, HyderabadC Jharsuguda, Hyderabad\Surat among others.

SpiceJet, the countrys largest regional carrier, also operated 20 UDAN flights today on key routes.

First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 10:36 IST

