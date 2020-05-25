JUST IN
HDFC Board approves fund raising up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore via issue of debt or hybrid securities

At meeting held on 25 May 2020

The Board of Housing Development Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 25 May 2020 has approved issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (secured or unsecured) and/or any other hybrid instruments (not in nature of equity shares) up to Rs 1,25,000 crore on a private placement basis in terms of the provisions of Section 42 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 during a period of one year, subject to the approval of the Members.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 15:02 IST

