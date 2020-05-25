HDFC Board approves fund raising up to Rs 1.25 lakh crore via issue of debt or hybrid securities

-
At meeting held on 25 May 2020The Board of Housing Development Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 25 May 2020 has approved issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (secured or unsecured) and/or any other hybrid instruments (not in nature of equity shares) up to Rs 1,25,000 crore on a private placement basis in terms of the provisions of Section 42 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 during a period of one year, subject to the approval of the Members.
