Board of Prism Johnson to consider fund raising via debt issue
Raymond to consider NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

On 27 May 2020

Raymond announced that the Meeting of Committee of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on 27 May 2020 to consider inter-alia issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs. 200 crore on a private placement basis, we hereby inform that the said Meeting stands rescheduled to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 16:17 IST

