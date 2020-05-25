Raymond to consider NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

-
On 27 May 2020Raymond announced that the Meeting of Committee of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on 27 May 2020 to consider inter-alia issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs. 200 crore on a private placement basis, we hereby inform that the said Meeting stands rescheduled to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances.
