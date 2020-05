Raymond to consider NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

On 27 May 2020

Raymond announced that the Meeting of Committee of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on 27 May 2020 to consider inter-alia issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs. 200 crore on a private placement basis, we hereby inform that the said Meeting stands rescheduled to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)