Board of Prism Johnson to consider fund raising via debt issue

-
ALSO READ
Board of Prism Johnson approves raising Rs 84 cr via NCDs
Stop looking at each other through prism of religion: Sanjay
SC refuses to entertain plea against imposition of NSA amid anti-CAA protests
No official meetings in Maharashtra till coronavirus curbed
Govt breaching privacy by seeking call records of citizens, making India surveillance state: Cong
-
At meeting scheduled to be held on 28 May 2020Prism Johnson announced that the Board of Directors of the company will consider raising of funds through issue of Secured/Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Non-convertible Debentures, on private placement basis at the meeting scheduled to be held on 28 May 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU