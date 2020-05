Board of Prism Johnson to consider fund raising via debt issue

At meeting scheduled to be held on 28 May 2020

Prism Johnson announced that the Board of Directors of the company will consider raising of funds through issue of Secured/Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Non-convertible Debentures, on private placement basis at the meeting scheduled to be held on 28 May 2020.

