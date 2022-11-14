SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 64.85% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 107.92% to Rs 85.33 croreNet profit of SPL Industries rose 64.85% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 107.92% to Rs 85.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.3341.04 108 OPM %9.3111.62 -PBDT11.856.90 72 PBT11.216.29 78 NP8.495.15 65
