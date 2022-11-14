SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 64.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 107.92% to Rs 85.33 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries rose 64.85% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 107.92% to Rs 85.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.85.3341.049.3111.6211.856.9011.216.298.495.15

