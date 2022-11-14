JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Inox Green Energy Services IPO subscribed 85%
Business Standard

SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 64.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 107.92% to Rs 85.33 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries rose 64.85% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 107.92% to Rs 85.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.3341.04 108 OPM %9.3111.62 -PBDT11.856.90 72 PBT11.216.29 78 NP8.495.15 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU