Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 50.58 points or 0.94% at 5418.1 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 7.13%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 4.99%),General Insurance Corporation of India (up 4.4%),PNB Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.77%),Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 3.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 3.32%), Bank of India (up 3.1%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 2.8%), Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 2.77%), and Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 2.54%).

On the other hand, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 4.43%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.96%), and ICICI Securities Ltd (down 3.06%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.8 or 0.5% at 39268.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.45 points or 0.45% at 11601.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.21 points or 0.55% at 15055.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.5 points or 0.51% at 5043.48.

On BSE,1263 shares were trading in green, 744 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

