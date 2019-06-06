Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 97.18% to Rs 0.22 croreNet Loss of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reported to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 97.18% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 52.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 44.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 73.49% to Rs 15.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.227.80 -97 15.2457.49 -73 OPM %-209.09-23.21 --56.50-8.66 - PBDT-3.32-0.30 -1007 -19.65-20.68 5 PBT-9.19-6.03 -52 -43.63-44.01 1 NP-18.07-11.55 -56 -52.51-44.01 -19
