Spectra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.26 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.60 crore

Net Loss of Spectra Industries reported to Rs 27.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.38% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales-0.6014.70 PL 0.5385.99 -99 OPM %4530.00-49.59 --5233.96-10.68 - PBDT-27.30-10.84 -152 -28.63-11.47 -150 PBT-27.46-11.00 -150 -29.28-12.13 -141 NP-27.26-11.09 -146 -29.08-12.22 -138

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:43 IST

