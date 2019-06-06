Gujarat Apollo Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 83.89% to Rs 12.10 croreNet profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 83.89% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.73% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 56.38% to Rs 29.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.106.58 84 29.8368.39 -56 OPM %4.55-50.46 --11.90-11.81 - PBDT2.60-0.13 LP 11.7018.80 -38 PBT2.06-0.72 LP 9.3716.40 -43 NP0.96-1.87 LP 6.2510.37 -40
