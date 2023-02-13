JUST IN
Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit rises 105.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sri Chakra Cement standalone net profit declines 34.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 60.09 crore

Net profit of Sri Chakra Cement declined 34.68% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 60.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.0949.31 22 OPM %6.028.05 -PBDT3.434.15 -17 PBT1.131.73 -35 NP1.131.73 -35

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:48 IST

