Sri Chakra Cement standalone net profit declines 34.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 60.09 crore

Net profit of Sri Chakra Cement declined 34.68% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 60.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.60.0949.316.028.053.434.151.131.731.131.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)