Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit rises 105.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 10.71 crore

Net profit of Banka Bioloo rose 105.66% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.7110.05 7 OPM %20.7313.53 -PBDT1.901.02 86 PBT1.610.76 112 NP1.090.53 106

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:46 IST

