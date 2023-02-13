Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit rises 105.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 10.71 croreNet profit of Banka Bioloo rose 105.66% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.7110.05 7 OPM %20.7313.53 -PBDT1.901.02 86 PBT1.610.76 112 NP1.090.53 106
