Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit rises 105.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.57% to Rs 10.71 crore

Net profit of Banka Bioloo rose 105.66% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.7110.0520.7313.531.901.021.610.761.090.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)