JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 61.82% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sri KPR Industries standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 35.47% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.47% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.111.72 -35 OPM %55.8642.44 -PBDT0.580.59 -2 PBT0.140.05 180 NP0.170.16 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU