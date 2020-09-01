Sri KPR Industries standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.47% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.47% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.111.7255.8642.440.580.590.140.050.170.16

