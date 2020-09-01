Supertex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.44% to Rs 35.74 croreNet profit of Supertex Industries reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.44% to Rs 35.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.22% to Rs 126.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.7429.19 22 126.2196.18 31 OPM %4.813.97 -3.463.69 - PBDT0.780.70 11 1.691.62 4 PBT0.660.53 25 1.051.06 -1 NP0.70-0.36 LP 0.99-0.12 LP
