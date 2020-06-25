Grovy India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 283.68% to Rs 7.29 croreNet Loss of Grovy India reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 283.68% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 106.71% to Rs 17.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.291.90 284 17.868.64 107 OPM %3.02-4.21 --6.161.39 - PBDT-1.50-0.10 -1400 -1.330.12 PL PBT-1.51-0.12 -1158 -1.340.10 PL NP-1.51-0.15 -907 -1.340.07 PL
