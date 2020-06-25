JUST IN
Business Standard

Speedage Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Speedage Commercials reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 16:52 IST

