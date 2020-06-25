Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit declines 18.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.13% to Rs 60.84 croreNet profit of Ceinsys Tech declined 18.73% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 543.90% to Rs 22.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 197.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.8456.79 7 197.38176.40 12 OPM %20.9723.86 -24.7412.85 - PBDT8.8410.33 -14 34.589.24 274 PBT7.899.32 -15 30.705.01 513 NP5.516.78 -19 22.153.44 544
