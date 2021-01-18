Star Cement tumbles over 4% in eight sessions

Star Cement slipped 0.68% to Rs 101.80, extending decline for eight day in a row.

The stock has declined 4.59% in eight sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 106.70 recorded on 5 January 2021.

On Saturday (16 January 2021), Star Cement announced that it commenced commercial production at its new grinding unit situated at Siliguri, West Bengal. The grinding unit has a annual capacity of 2 million tonnes per year (MTPA).

Star Cement is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement clinker & cement.

The company reported 35.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.27 crore on a 5.1% rise in net sales to Rs 401.90 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

