Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd Surges 1.13%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd gained 1.13% today to trade at Rs 389.6. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.06% to quote at 30178.24. The index is up 1.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Electric Ltd increased 0.88% and Bajaj Electricals Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 16.82 % over last one year compared to the 16.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd has added 3.58% over last one month compared to 1.77% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 574 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 72464 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 417.5 on 15 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 177.9 on 23 Mar 2020.

