Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 3.29%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 2.51%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 6.34% over last one month compared to 5.84% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.94% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 3.29% today to trade at Rs 289.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.51% to quote at 12035.41. The index is up 5.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 3.06% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 2.84% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 13.31 % over last one year compared to the 16.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 6.34% over last one month compared to 5.84% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 78258 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 307.15 on 12 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62.1 on 03 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)