Banking shares rise

Banking stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE BANKEX index rising 84.72 points or 0.23% at 36625.19 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE BANKEX index, HDFC Bank Ltd (up 1.95%), State Bank of India (up 1.38%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.52%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.07%), RBL Bank Ltd (down 1.91%), and Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 1.41%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 174.36 or 0.36% at 48860.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 72.05 points or 0.5% at 14361.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 176.03 points or 0.94% at 18506.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 75.74 points or 1.21% at 6202.06.

On BSE,792 shares were trading in green, 1481 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)